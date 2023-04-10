UN/MOROCCAN SAHARA/BRIEFING By Staffan De Mistura: The Last Dance of the Polish

Hipabres-Rabat

The Polisario separatist front is trying to maneuver back into the open before a Security Council session to discuss the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, after a Polisario tourist in New York sent a letter to the head of the UN Security Council, including its invitation. Member States should press for direct negotiations with the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Polisario, which is now drawing the consequences of its diplomatic setbacks, wants with this approach to influence the expected conference of the personal envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura, which is set for April 19. A session of the Security Council to discuss the Moroccan Sahara conflict.

Mohamed Salem Abdelfattah, head of Sahrawi Media and Human Rights Watch, said in a statement to Hibapress that the current developments in the Moroccan Sahara issue have gone beyond the separatist front, which no longer makes its decision. Algeria

Mohamed Salem Abdelfattah added that Algeria is the main party involved in this fabricated dispute over the Moroccan Sahara. Countries.