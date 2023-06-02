UN: Morocco was unanimously elected Vice President of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

Morocco on Thursday elected Omar Hilaleh, the kingdom’s permanent representative to the United Nations, as vice-president of the 78th session of the ONU General Assembly unanimously by 193 member states. Morocco will hold this very important position on behalf of the African continent from September 2023 to September 2024.
The General Assembly elected Trinidad and Tobago’s permanent representative to the UN, Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session, and other vice-presidents representing the five regions of the United Nations.
Morocco’s election to the position of Vice-President of the General Assembly reflects the Kingdom’s active role in the international system, in accordance with the high directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. Indeed, Morocco is a responsible country committed to the implementation of the three pillars of the United Nations: international peace and security, development and human rights. The Kingdom is particularly active in the areas of peacekeeping and strengthening, the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and hate speech, and the promotion of international governance, human rights and gender equality.
This election is an international commitment to Morocco’s substantial and constructive contribution within the United Nations and international forums. UN The high-level week of the 78th session of the General Assembly, the theme of which will be announced soon, will be marked by the organization of several key events within the multilateral system. This includes the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, whose ambassador, the Permanent Representative of Morocco, is consolidating a political declaration to be adopted by heads of state and government on this occasion.
Other high-level meetings are also scheduled during the week, including the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; Climate Ambition Summit, Ministerial Preparatory Meeting for Future Summits, High Level Meeting on Global Health Security and High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis.
