UN Security Council delegation visits DRC

AA / Kinshasa / Pascal Mulegwa

A United Nations Security Council delegation arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday evening, where elections are due later this year, amid renewed violence in the eastern region, which has been rocked by ceasefire violations between the army and rebels. of M23 (March 23 movement).

Led by France’s representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, and Gabon’s representative to the same body, Michel Xavier Biang, the delegation arrived in Kinshasa in the evening to work from March 9 to 12.

In Kinshasa, the delegation aimed at assessing the security situation in the DRC and implementing the mandate of MONUSCO (the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC), “President Felix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister Sama Lukonde, members of the government. , leaders of the National Assembly and Senate, political actors, representatives of civil society , the diplomatic community, Monusco and the United Nations Organization in the DRC”, a UN press release notes.

“This is an important visit taking place in a difficult environment, as armed groups in eastern DRC are causing serious damage, thousands of people are suffering, an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and looting of natural resources”, declared the front. Media including Anadolu Agency, French Representative and Head of Delegation.

“The panel came out with a clear message. Let’s see what the United Nations can do. It’s important for armed groups to stop their activities, for everyone to participate in the political process, for foreign groups to leave, for foreign-backed armed groups to leave,” he argued.

“Our message will be to encourage political actors to engage in a transparent and credible electoral process,” added his Gabonese representative, adding that MONUSCO, which has been targeted by hostile demonstrations by civil society and pressure groups in the past two years, is “part of the solution” to the Congolese crises.

Asked about the ceasefire violation in the east, which was due to take effect on Tuesday and was not respected by the rebels, the two ambassadors felt it was “vital” for the UN Security Council to “reassess” in New York. , the security situation in the DRC.

The delegation plans to visit Goma (East) to assess the security and humanitarian situation in North Kivu province and to assess the operational environment in which MONUSCO operates.

According to the same document, she is to hold “a series of meetings with provincial authorities, representatives of women’s groups from North Kivu’s civil society, internally displaced persons and regional actors.”

The M23 rebel movement has been accused by the UN of being backed by neighboring Rwanda, but launched attacks on Congolese armed forces (FARDC) positions near the town of Chek on Wednesday and Thursday, according to local officials.

Kigali denies accusations of supporting rebels.

