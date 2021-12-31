UN Security Council extends anti-terrorism panel to four years – Barlamane

The UN Security Council unanimously renewed the mandate of its Counter-Terrorism Commission on Thursday evening, December 30, for four years, which was created in late 2001 after the September 11 attacks.

At a virtual meeting of the Security Council today, the Executive Directorate General of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (DECT) decided to retain the status of Special Political Mission until 31 December 2025.", The council said in a statement.

This four-year renewal – with the provision for preparing progress reports in March and December 2022 and 2023 – was formalized by this year’s latest Security Council Resolution 2617 (2021).

The Counter-Terrorism Commission, which represents the 15 member states of the Security Council, was formed by Resolution 1373 (2001) after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. UN It works to strengthen the capabilities of member states in the region and the world (exchange of information, judicial cooperation, border control, fight against terrorist financing) to prevent acts of terrorism.

The board has about 40 officers in management, most of whom are legal experts.