UN SG calls for urgent action to revive the sea

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called. Act urgently and collectively To the renaissance of the sea.

In a message issued by the UN President on World Oceans Day, celebrated on June 8, the World Meteorological Organization announced last month that four key climatic indicators for 2021 have broken new records: sea level rise, sea warming, sea acidification and greenhouse gas concentration.

⁇ It is clear that the three crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are threatening the health of our oceans. “, He notes.

The oceans produce more than 50% of the planet’s oxygen and are the main source of food for more than a billion people. The blue economy employs about 40 million people. However, marine resources and biodiversity are being damaged by human activities.

One third of the world’s fish stocks are biologically unsustainable. Significant amounts of coral have been destroyed. Plastic pollution reaches the most remote islands and deep ocean trenches. Coastal areas dying from land-based pollution are on the rise.

According to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, it is time to realize that we must act urgently and collectively to revive the sea, to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement on Sustainable Development and Climate Change.

This means, according to him, we must find out A new balance in our relationship with the marine environment. It means working with nature, not against it, and finding solutions to the oceans by collaborating creatively and creating diverse and diverse alliances across regions, sectors and communities..

And to congratulate themselves ” This will change ⁇ Work“At the end of the month, the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon will be dedicated to enhancing science and innovation-based efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 14. Further discussions will follow on the agreement on the protection and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

⁇ Ensuring the health of the ocean is our collective responsibility, and that too must be a productive environment, and we can fulfill this responsibility only by working together.“, Pleaded. Guterres.

