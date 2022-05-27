UN SG sends tribute and tribute to King HM for sacrificing two Moroccan blue helmets

Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:40 p.m.

United Nations (New York) – Omar Hilale, Morocco’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said Doug Hammerskjold received the medal during the International Day of Peace Day celebrations on May 29 each year. In recognition of their sacrifice, courage, austerity and their great responsibility, the UN on behalf of the heroic Moroccan blue helmets. Hands of General Secretary Antonio Guterres.

On this painful occasion, Mr. Guterres, Mr. He instructed Hilale to extend his deepest condolences to His Excellency King Mohammed VI, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Armed Forces and Commander-in-Chief of the Civil Service. The Kingdom of Morocco’s continued support for peacekeeping operations.

This tribute acknowledges Morocco’s pioneering role in maintaining peace in Africa and around the world under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Under the banner of the United Nations, Mr. Mr. Guterres.

They served under the late Lieutenant Mohamed Jericho and the late Sergeant Rashid Marchich in the Royal Armed Forces Group used in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) with a multi-dimensional integrated stabilization mission.

In the message for this event, Mr. Hilale saluted in honor of the honorable peacekeepers who “made the final sacrifice in maintaining the classic peace for all reasons.”

On behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Ambassador expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and our large family of United Nations peacekeepers. .

He noted that the memory of these heroic warriors “takes pride in serving passionately for the highest interests of humanity, living up to the values ​​of utmost responsibility and high duty forever.”

Morocco currently deploys more than 1,700 troops and police in UN operations in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and South Sudan.