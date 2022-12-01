UN warns of ‘alarming and dangerous’ military escalation in Syria

The United Nations has warned of an “alarming and dangerous” escalation in Syria, urging the country to focus more on the political process to end the current crisis.

“Syria needs less military action and more focus on the political process,” the UN chief said at a Security Council meeting. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said.

Pedersen said he feared the escalation of military operations would end a “strategic stalemate” in the war that has brought peace to nearly three years.

“I have repeatedly explained the dangers of a military escalation in Syria. I am here today in person and it is a serious movement underway that is worrying and dangerous,” he warned.

The UN official said the international body continues to work with stakeholders to encourage “gradual confidence-building measures” towards a Syria-led political process.

For his part, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council that every year more Syrians need help to survive.

“We expect an increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance. From 14.6 million this year to more than 15 million in 2023,” he said, adding that recent hostilities in the north of the country have had a dire impact on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.

Regarding this, he said: Northern Syria continues to face water crisis due to lack of rainfall, severe drought conditions, damaged water infrastructure and low water levels.

Global food prices have hit Syrians hard, with “millions of families living in tents and struggling to put food on the table in another harsh winter.”