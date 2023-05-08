UN warns of worsening food situation in Central African Republic

Due to the impact of the crisis in Sudan, food insecurity in the Central African Republic (CAR) is expected to reach its worst levels by August, unless there is an adequate response. , the United Nations warned on Monday.

“The northern part of the CAR is already experiencing severe food insecurity, which is expected to reach one of its most extreme levels by August if an adequate response is not provided,” the UN office said in its latest situation report. Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Due to insecurity along the border, transport between Sudan and CAR has been severely affected, leading to a sharp increase in the price of basic necessities, the UN agency noted, for many towns in Sudan’s CAR, particularly Birao. Wakaga Province and Ndele in Bamingui-Bangoran Province.

According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview for 2023 published in November 2022, approximately 120,000 people in the north of the Central African Republic are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

This OCHA warning comes as the border areas are usually in flood-prone areas.

And since the rainy season is coming in this month, accessibility is very limited.

The UN said the humanitarian community is working hard to ensure timely access to those in need. Inside Adjustment of logistics arrangements.