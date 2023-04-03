UNESCO has called on States to adopt a universal ethical framework

As more than 1000 scientists have called for a pause in the training of the most powerful AI systems like Chat GPT, UNESCO has called for immediate implementation of its recommendation on the ethics of artificial intelligence.

According to him, in November 2021 “this global ethical framework, unanimously adopted by the 193 member states of the organization, provides all the necessary guarantees”.

In a press release, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay argues, “The world needs ethical rules for artificial intelligence: this is the challenge of our time. UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of AI sets out an appropriate ethical framework,” he argues.

As a reminder, all 193 member states of UNESCO unanimously adopted in November 2021 the “First Global Ethical Framework for the Ethical Use of AI”, which “as a road map for countries, outlining how to multiply the benefits of AI. The risks this technology poses.”

The text, which is the result of three years of work, identifies several actions, such as establishing a legislative instrument to regulate and monitor AI and not forgetting to ensure full protection of personal and sensitive data. Education of the general public about them.

In this sense, Azoulay underlined, “It is now urgent for everyone to transform this framework in the form of national strategies and regulations. We must turn commitments into action.”

In the same vein, it is noted that more than forty countries from all parts of the world are already working to develop these safeguards based on the recommendation.