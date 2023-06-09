UNESCO wants a global dialogue on the ethics of neurotechnology

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced that member states of its Executive Committee have endorsed the Director-General’s proposal to launch a global dialogue to develop a normative framework for the emerging and still largely unregulated field of neurotechnology.

A UN press release notes that the dialogue is aimed at protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms. The first international conference will be held on July 13, 2023 at UNESCO headquarters.

Quoted in the press release, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay underlined. “Neurotechnologies can contribute to solving many health problems, but also allow us to access and manipulate the brain of individuals and provide information about identity, emotions, fears”.

“They can threaten human dignity, freedom of thought and privacy. That is why there is an urgent need to establish a common ethical framework at the international level, as UNESCO has done for artificial intelligence”, she added.

UNESCO’s international conference on July 13 will explore the enormous potential that neurotechnology offers for neurocare and mental health, while identifying the necessary steps to address risks to human rights and fundamental freedoms. It is noted that public decision-makers, NGOs, academics, researchers and representatives of the private sector from around the world will participate in the dialogue.

This dialogue will be based on the report of UNESCO’s International Bioethics Committee (IBC) dedicated to “Ethical issues related to neurotechnologies” and will present the first data of the UNESCO study on the landscape of neurotechnologies: innovations, key players in the world and key trends.

Its aim is to promote a better understanding of the ethical issues related to the governance of neurotechnologies, in order to develop an ethical framework that will eventually be recognized by UNESCO’s 193 member states. Establishing a Global Ethical Framework on the Human Genome (1997), Human Genome Data (2003) and Artificial Intelligence (2021).

One in eight people worldwide live with a mental or neurological disorder, accounting for one-third of total healthcare spending in developed countries. The rate is also increasing in low- and middle-income countries. This trend is expected to continue globally as the number of people over 60 is expected to double to 2.1 billion by 2050 (WHO 2022).

Neurotechnologies have great potential to reduce the number of deaths and disabilities caused by neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and stroke.