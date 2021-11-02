UNHCR’s first humanitarian aircraft to Kabul after Taliban capture – Barlamane

The plane carrying dozens of tons of winter relief supplies from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) global landing landed in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday afternoon, the United Nations said.

The plane, which left Sharjah earlier today to make a UNHCR humanitarian trip to Kabul since the Taliban seized power, arrived in the Afghan capital at 3.30pm local time. It is the first of three UNHCR aircraft, and the next two are scheduled to land in the Afghan capital on November 4 and 7, UNHCR said in a statement.

Weighing 25 kg, each winter kit has a floor, partitions and other components intended to improve the insulation of tents against the cold. UNHCR is working to provide winter assistance to approximately 500,000 displaced Afghans, returnees and members of local host communities by the end of 2021.

Humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are rapidly increasing as winter approaches, with temperatures dropping to -25⁰C, ”UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mandu told a news conference in Geneva.

Many displaced families do not have adequate shelter. At the same time, some of those who have recently returned to their native places have found that their homes are unsuitable for the harsh winters in the country, the UN special agency said.

According to the UNHCR, nearly half a million people have received assistance since the beginning of this year, including emergency shelters, food items, blankets, cooking utensils, solar panels, solar lights and money for the most vulnerable.

The United Nations uses land, sea and air to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and other countries in the region. Other relief supplies are on display in Uzbekistan’s terraces, ready to be transported by truck to Afghanistan if needed.

As many as 3.5 million Afghans have been displaced due to the conflict and insecurity, with about 700,000 of them forced to flee their homes since the beginning of this year.