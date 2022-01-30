UNICEF recommends keeping schools open

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has recommended the reopening of schools to avert another catastrophe and bring children back to the path of learning.

Citing a statement, UNICEF Managing Director Henrietta Fore said that “the primary cause of loss of access to education for children” was the fact that 616 million children are currently affected by total or partial school closures.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in digital connectivity, which will help ensure that no child is left behind.

In this context, the UN has recommended “bold measures” to allow every child to return to school. This includes providing comprehensive support centered on marginalized children in each community, i.e. alternative classes, mental health and nutrition support, care and other vital services.

UNICEF insists that only preventive measures can keep schools open, recommending “teachers and school staff to be vaccinated immediately.”

According to the agency, “Once leading health care workers and high-risk people have been vaccinated, teachers and school staff should be fully supported and make it a priority to get vaccinated against Govt-19”.