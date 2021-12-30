United Kingdom: Govt-19 and more than 10,000 hospitals from registered pollution



More than 10,000 people were hospitalized with Covit-19 in the UK on Wednesday, the first time since the beginning of March that the United Kingdom had recorded more than 183,000 additional pollutants, a new record due to the meteoric spread of the Omigron variant.

The country, one of the most affected by the epidemic in Europe, reported 183,037 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 57, bringing the total death toll to 148,089, according to official government figures.

In the UK, 10,462 people were hospitalized with Covit-19 on Wednesday, an unprecedented increase since the beginning of March and a 48% increase in one week, according to the Public Health Service NHS UK.

In London, the epicenter of the Omigron wave, 3,310 people were hospitalized with the corona virus, 63% more than in the previous week and much higher after February.

Those figures include those who tested positive after admission, while no update was available Wednesday regarding hospital admissions across the UK.

Faced with a wave of omigran variation and now dominating, the United Kingdom has launched a major vaccine stimulant campaign that has already allowed 57.5% of the population over the age of 12 to receive additional medication.

The goal is to provide one for full-grown people by the end of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that “most patients” admitted to intensive care, up to 90% of them, had not received a booster dose.

“I talked to doctors who say 90% of those in intensive care do not have a booster dose,” he said when he went to a vaccination center, renewing the public’s request for additional medication. Vaccine.

“If you have not been vaccinated, you are on average eight times more likely to end up in the hospital,” Johnson said.

The president on Wednesday rejected tightening controls in the UK to control the spread of the virus, unlike in Scotland, Wales and the United Kingdom, despite increasing hospitals and vaccine improvements. Northern Ireland closed, especially nightclubs.

“The Omicron variant continues to present real problems, we see an increase in cases in hospitals, but it is less malignant than the delta variant and can continue as we do,” the leader explained. However, he called on the people to celebrate the New Year “with caution”.

However, despite the low risk, the number of patients is so high that it poses an insurmountable pressure on the hospital system, especially as increasing caregivers, victims, and health officials fear that they will be forced to be isolated.

According to the Firefighters Association, one-third of intervention trucks did not operate on Christmas Day due to a shortage of staff, contaminated by covid, or the need to isolate themselves.