July 29, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Unusual – In Israel, a farm grows the first “kosher-certified” medical cannabis

William Kennedy 57 mins ago 1 min read

Experiment. In Israel, not far from Tel Aviv, a woman is growing “kosher certified (halal) medical cannabis.

The plantation that supplies “kosher cannabis” is located in the city of Givat Hen in central Israel and covers an area of ​​nearly one and a half hectares, i24news.tv reported Thursday.

The woman was previously content with selling cannabis flowers, her business has evolved and now she grows hundreds of plants for religious people in Israel.

+Rabbi’s blessing+

Knowing that smoked cannabis food does not necessarily meet kashrut standards, it is different when consumed in the form of oil or steeped in alcohol. , underlines the same evidence.

Kosher cannabis is ensured by respecting the closing of the garden during the Sabbath, respecting the rules of “Shemida” and reducing it once every seven years.

However, rabbinical authorities have established a blessing that must be recited before consuming cannabis oil.

Although the proportion of religious users of medical cannabis is unknown, Israel has the highest per capita use rate in the world, with nearly 115,000 people eligible for medical cannabis, according to Israeli ministry data.

It should be noted that drug use is prohibited by Jewish law, but the use of medical cannabis is recognized on the other hand.

Article 19. Ma

See also  Ukraine: Kiev se pripare, Marioupol espare a aide humanitaire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Gas exploitation in Lebanon: Tel Aviv urges Washington to reach a deal

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Operational Black Sea for export

17 hours ago William Kennedy
4 min read

The King of Jordan discussed the possibility of a Palestinian state with the Prime Minister of Israel

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Unusual – In Israel, a farm grows the first “kosher-certified” medical cannabis

57 mins ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Gas exploitation in Lebanon: Tel Aviv urges Washington to reach a deal

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Operational Black Sea for export

17 hours ago William Kennedy
4 min read

The King of Jordan discussed the possibility of a Palestinian state with the Prime Minister of Israel

1 day ago William Kennedy