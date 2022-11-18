November 18, 2022

“Upcoming Russia-Africa Summit Will Help Boost Economic Cooperation”

William Kennedy

A second Russia-Africa summit planned for 2023 will help implement solutions to increase Russian economic cooperation with countries on the continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced in Moscow on Friday (18 November).

“The second summit will help implement integrated solutions to strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation,” he told the Council of Heads of Russia’s Federal Regions held at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with Sergey Lavrov in Kampala

According to the head of Russian diplomacy, “cooperation with the states of the African continent, stimulated by the first Russia-Africa summit, has withstood the test of the epidemic and continues to develop”.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

The first edition of the summit took place on October 23-24, 2019 in Sochi (Southwestern Russia) under the theme “For Peace, Security and Development”. The meeting was endorsed by a final declaration to strengthen Russian-African cooperation in all dimensions: political, security, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian.

