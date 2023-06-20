US calls for postponement of Negev forum planned for Morocco

The second edition of the Negev Forum has undergone yet another postponement, the fifth of its kind. The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the new postponement would be the work of the United States this time. It would be the Biden administration’s response to the far-right Israeli government’s decision to authorize the construction of thousands of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“The United States is deeply concerned by Israel’s decision to move forward with its plan to build more than 4,000 settlements in the occupied West Bank,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. American, in a press release.

Last week, US site Axios revealed that the Moroccan government had requested the postponement of the Negev forum for the fourth time due to the coincidence of a planned meeting in the kingdom in June with the Eid al-Adha holiday.

As a reminder, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that the second edition of the Negev Forum will be held in Morocco in March. In March 2022, Israel hosted the Emirati, Bahraini, Moroccan and Egyptian foreign ministers as well as the US Secretary of State as part of the Negev Summit.

The anti-Palestinian policy of the far-right government in Israel, which has been in power since the end of December 2022, actually complicates the conditions for holding the Negev forum. Evidence of this is the Biden administration’s fury against new housing construction.