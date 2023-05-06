US National Security Adviser Visits Saudi Arabia

Speaking outside a think tank in Washington on Thursday evening, Sullivan said he would also meet representatives of India and the United Arab Emirates to discuss “new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf”.

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser will meet with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

US media added that Sullivan’s visit was “a new sign of the administration’s determination to remove strained relations with the kingdom”, adding that the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, will travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting in June. Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

In his address to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Mr. Sullivan explained. He said he was “ambitious and optimistic” about what he could achieve, while saying he wanted to “avoid grandiose plans and unrealistic promises of change”.

According to US media, the first-of-its-kind meeting between the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India will focus on diversification of supply chains and investments in development projects. Strategic infrastructure including ports, railways and minerals.