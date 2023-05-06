May 6, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

US National Security Adviser Visits Saudi Arabia

William Kennedy 2 hours ago 1 min read

US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan is expected to be in Saudi Arabia this weekend for talks, particularly with Saudi leaders.

Speaking outside a think tank in Washington on Thursday evening, Sullivan said he would also meet representatives of India and the United Arab Emirates to discuss “new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf”.

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser will meet with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

US media added that Sullivan’s visit was “a new sign of the administration’s determination to remove strained relations with the kingdom”, adding that the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, will travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting in June. Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

In his address to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Mr. Sullivan explained. He said he was “ambitious and optimistic” about what he could achieve, while saying he wanted to “avoid grandiose plans and unrealistic promises of change”.

According to US media, the first-of-its-kind meeting between the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India will focus on diversification of supply chains and investments in development projects. Strategic infrastructure including ports, railways and minerals.

See also  The Algeria-Morocco crisis is spreading in the Russian media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Failures of a diplomacy under orders | Athalayar

10 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

The Minister of Industries and Energy was sacked

18 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

UNICEF says the infant mortality rate is still falling

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

US National Security Adviser Visits Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago William Kennedy
5 min read

Failures of a diplomacy under orders | Athalayar

10 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

The Minister of Industries and Energy was sacked

18 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

UNICEF says the infant mortality rate is still falling

1 day ago William Kennedy