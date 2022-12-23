December 23, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Videos: Tunisian woman prepares to marry two men at once

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

Nature hates two things: emptiness and odd numbers. A trio is unacceptable for many reasons, among others: it is against religion, it is immoral and it blurs the data of the civil status of the descendants.

Advertising

Surprising but true. A Tunisian, well-known on social networks including Tik Tok, under the nickname “El Haja Sondes”, decided to marry two men at the same time. The decision sparked a wave of outrage and criticism online.

The digital content creator explained that she wanted to be the first Tunisian woman to marry two men at the same time. If polygamy is prohibited in Tunisia, it will not be a violation of justice since no legal text cites women for this prohibition. Therefore, this deficiency in the case law paved the way for the performance of this marriage which was considered immoral and inappropriate.

Advertising

Want to make a Tunisian ruckus? If so, she won. Does he want to enter the Guinness Book of Records? She won there too. But will he make three and win? Either way, El Haja Sondes takes it seriously. He is planning to hold his wedding on December 31.

Will marry two men.. Tunisian woman who stirred up controversy on social networks

See also  Representatives of RNI women attend the EPP Women's Meeting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Morocco Targeted by France’s Call to Resist “Foreign Intervention”?

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Qatargate: twelve virtual NGOs at 41 rue Ducale

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Scandal: Belgian justice rules Thursday on Eva Kylie detention

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Videos: Tunisian woman prepares to marry two men at once

1 hour ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Morocco Targeted by France’s Call to Resist “Foreign Intervention”?

9 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Qatargate: twelve virtual NGOs at 41 rue Ducale

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Scandal: Belgian justice rules Thursday on Eva Kylie detention

1 day ago William Kennedy