Volubilis during the World Classical Music International Festival

An initiative of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication (Department of Culture), the Volubilis International Festival of Traditional World Music will be held from July 22 to 25. Launched in collaboration with Fez Meknes Regional Council, this art event is placed under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and takes place in the archaeological site of Volubilis and Meknes. The event is part of a series of festivals organized by the ministry to protect cultural and artistic heritage and intangible heritage in its various creative and expressive manifestations, a statement from the organizers said. Organized in collaboration with Meknes Provincial Council, Meknes Municipality and Mechoir Stinia Municipality, the festival aims to strengthen artistic creativity and openness to world cultures through artistic dialogue. The Volubilis International Festival of Traditional World Music is part of festivals such as the Jerash Festival and the Carthage Festival, and is an annual event to build bridges between the past, present and future and celebrate cultural heritage in its various forms. In addition to Morocco, the festival offers animated artistic evenings by artists and folk groups from Morocco and abroad, including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Spain and France. The International Festival of Traditional World Music of Volubilis aims to highlight tourism, cultural and historical characteristics.