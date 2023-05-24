On Saturday 20th May, Pyotr Kucherenko He was in Cuba with the Russian delegation. The aircraft of the presidential fleet stopped in Casablanca (Morocco) and then took off for Moscow (Russia). But the Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Felt so bad that the plane turned around for an emergency landing in southern Russia. The rescue team could do nothing to save him.

On that day Mort It seems like Suspicious. No 46-year-old married to a Russian pop star Sick. But he recently had a A very important exchange in governance With freelance journalist Roman Super, step CNN.

An autopsy was conducted on his body on Wednesday

on him siteThe Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education has not specified the circumstances of the officer’s disappearance from the office since March 2020.

Pyotr Kucherenko’s body will undergo an autopsy on Wednesday. His sudden death is part of it A series of mysterious deaths in Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. The deaths are often unsolved or the cause of death is highly disputed, often within the Russian elite.