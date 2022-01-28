We want to have serious talks with Russia

AA / Washington

The United States announced on Thursday that it wants to hold serious talks with Russia over the current crisis in Ukraine.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland (official) said in a statement on the Al-Hurra channel that Washington would like to hold serious talks with Russia on its security concerns.

“If Russia invades Ukraine, the North Stream 2 gas pipeline will never move forward,” he added.

Nuland said his country could act quickly to help Ukraine, pointing out that allies receive assistance from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) when they need it.

Western nations and Kiev accuse Moscow of concentrating its forces on the border with Ukraine.

Moscow denies such intent and assures that this military stand is a reaction against NATO’s “threatening” posture on its borders.

* Translated from Arabic by Malek Jomney



