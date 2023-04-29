Weather forecast for Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM.

What will the weather be like today and the next few days? Find all France 2 weather forecasts for Saturday April 29, 2023 by Anaïs Baydemir, Nathalie Rihouet, Chloé Nabédian or Valérie Maurice.

Updated at 7:55 p.m. The weather report can sometimes start with special alerts and warnings issued by Météo France for a localized area or several sectors.

Before going into the details of the forecasts, the presenter proposes to take the evolution map of air masses in Europe, the evolution map of anticyclones and depressions.

All the essential information for the coming hours and days is presented in different maps: weather forecasts, risks of wind and bad weather, expected temperature…

An ephemeris for the next day is sometimes given at the end of the bulletin with sunrise and sunset times.