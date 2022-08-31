Web Review. Accused in France of endorsing separatist speech, imam Iquisen reacts online

In this June 18, 2004 file photo, then-head of the association in charge of running the Escadaine mosque in northern France, Imam Hassan Iguesen.

Internet users are reacting to the case of Moroccan imam Hassan Iqusen. While the French Council of State has given the green light to his expulsion, a Moroccan source confirms that he has not been granted permission to enter national territory.

Cape Verde opens its diplomatic mission in the Moroccan Sahara.

Egg prices hit record highs in Morocco Extracts.

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.