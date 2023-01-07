Weekly health point in Africa

(Ecofin Agency) – In Uganda, the Ebola epidemic is almost under control, South Africa recorded 13 cases of rabies in 2022, and Morocco this week became the first country to ban the arrival of travelers from China, amid concerns about the new covid. Spread in Asian country…

WHO ‘worried’ over Covid spread in China

While the Covid-19 epidemic in Africa has been experiencing a sharp decline for several weeks, China has reported cases of Covid-19 since mid-December. “WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including boosters, to prevent hospitalizations, severe illness and death. »; Said during a press conference, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, President of the Institute of Health.

Live: Media briefing on global health issues @DrTedros https://t.co/tGqIWgzdIw – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 4, 2023

In the Asian country, Omicron BA.5.2 and BF.7 types predominate, accounting for 97.5% of all local infections according to genome sequencing, the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), convened on Tuesday, January. 3. In the process, we recall the need “Additional Analysis and Data Sharing” The quantitative and qualitative evolution of the virus in Xi Jinping’s country.

The UN said it would continue to closely monitor the situation in the People’s Republic of China. In Africa, only a few countries have so far announced specific measures against Chinese nationals or travelers from China. Morocco became the first country to ban arrivals from China this week.

Uganda: Ebola outbreak almost under control: WHO

In Uganda, the Ebola epidemic is about to be brought under control, according to the World Health Organization in a press release this Friday, January 06, 2022. In fact, the last case was a forty days ago. . The health agency has confirmed that if no infections are reported by Tuesday, January 10, the outbreak will be declared under control. To date, the overall tally stands at 55 deaths and 142 infections. “Ebola virus has not been detected in Uganda since November 27. If the same situation persists and there are no cases by the beginning of the next week, the epidemic will be declared over.During a virtual press conference from Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that it is a ” good news “.

@laktarr001 AG.Director General @AfricaCDC During the weekly press conference, it was revealed that they are looking towards announcing Uganda #Ebola Free after no death or confirmed case registered for last 39 days. (thread) @WHOUganda pic.twitter.com/pX9xIakuBG — Purpose Health Care Africa (@PHCAfric) January 5, 2023

As a reminder, on September 20, 2022, Ugandan health authorities declared an outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus (EVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRR) in Mubende District was confirmed. But in December 2022, Uganda discharged its last known Ebola patient from hospital. According to the media, Kampala has lifted all movement restrictions related to Ebola, which is testimony “Advances in Preventing the Spread of Viruses”, according to WHO. Also, in terms of epidemiological surveillance, more than 15,000 people were examined at nine entry points in the country, where 38 health warnings were examined, according to the compiled data.

South Africa: 13 human rabies cases confirmed in 2022

Late last year, South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced a confirmed case of human rabies in Limpopo province. The case is an 8-year-old boy from Mbokota village (in Makhado Municipality, Vhembe District). This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed human rabies cases in the Rainbow Country to 13 as of December 13, 2022. In total, these cases came from the Eastern Cape (7), Limpopo (4) and KwaZulu-Natal (2) provinces. A further six potential cases have been identified. As a reminder, rabies is a very dangerous viral disease for humans. Persistently fatal, the viral disease affects mammals (dogs, cats, foxes and bats) and can also be transmitted to humans.

Togo: More than FCFA 400 million in WHO equipment

In Togo, the World Health Organization (WHO) at the end of last year provided the government with FCFA 400 million in supplies and equipment (especially laboratory supplies and ambulances) to strengthen its health system. The evidence was received by health actors on Monday 26 December. “It is important to support a sector that has been crippled for three years by chronic diseases and the coronavirus,” noted Fatoumata Binta Tidiane Diallo, WHO’s Resident Representative in Togo.

The support comes at a time when the government in the West African country announced its intention to restructure some hospitals, strengthen the technology base and build new care units as part of its social policy. After three years of stress from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is about improving the country’s healthcare system.

Burundi confirms its plan to fight cholera

In Burundi, experts from the Ministry of Health reviewed the National Cholera Response Plan this week. This Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the presence of the country’s development partners including WHO, MSF (Doctors Without Borders), Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNICEF, International Organization for Migration (IOM). , and the Red Cross and UNHCR.

The plan outlines priority actions to be implemented over the next 3 months and should serve as a reference for all stakeholders in the response to the cholera epidemic in the Central African country. Note that, according to UNICEF, in the country, cholera develops cyclically, arising and disappearing in several cases of diarrhoea. The western parts of the country along the shores of Lake Tanganyika are particularly endemic.

Hi Renat Dosavi

read more:

Lassa fever, Ebola and Covid-19: Africa’s weekly health update

Vaccines, Measles and Ebola: Weekly Health Update in Africa

WHO Renames MonkeyPox, DRC Vaccinates Against Yellow Fever in South Kivu: Weekly Health Update in Africa

Ebola on the decline in Uganda, dengue fever in Senegal, HIV in DRC: Weekly health update in Africa