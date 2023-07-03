Weekly Weather: Between Atlantic Freshness and Tropical Warmth

News weather

Posted 7/2/23, Updated 7/3/23 3:06 PM

For the coming week, the weather promises to be mixed until Thursday, then unsettled and stormy from Friday when the heat returns.

Until Thursday, most of France is under the influence of a Scandinavian low pressure system, except in the southeast, with rain and cold weather. From Friday, the weather environment will change drastically with an anticyclonic pressure coming from the Maghreb, which will bring increased heat over the weekend. Thunderstorms from southwest to northeast on Friday and Sunday.











Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms in many areas





Tomorrow, it will cross much of France from west to east, and there will be thunderstorms inland. As the disturbance passes, winds will strengthen to 80 km/h in the channel and 60 to 70 km/h inland in the large northerly area. From the Pyrenees to the Alps to the Mediterranean, the climate remains dry.











Wednesday is a rainy month, but increases freshness





Rain will ease from the Pyrenees to the eastern border before Tuesday’s disturbance moves out of our range. Elsewhere, the skies are changeable, with periods of cloud and sunshine alternating with a cooler atmosphere. The risk of rain will be low overall. Near the Mediterranean, the Mistral and Tramontane will strengthen again.





Thursday, the day of change…





Thursday, the weather will remain threatening from the Pyrenees to the Alps, while elsewhere, there will be clear skies during the day. A minimum of 10°C to 12°C will be cooler north of the Loire.





before the heat returns on Friday





The weather will improve with the return of the sun as pressure increases associated with the rapid rise of an anti-cyclone from the Azores and Maghreb towards France. With a southerly wind direction, temperatures rise and the afternoons are hot, and more than 3/4 of the country is very hot with an average of 30°C in the afternoon. The weather will turn to thunderstorms in the southwest in the afternoon.











