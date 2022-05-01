Leaders of the West African Community (ECOWAS) countries on Friday agreed on a regional strategy to tackle global warming over the next 10 years.

Members of the regional organization, in agreementEuropean unionThey plan to spend $ 294 billion (27 278 billion) over the next 10 years to meet the challenges of climate change.

“Between 2020 and 2030, we estimate (required expenditure) about $ 294 billion,” he said. Sankara reliefECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources during a press conference in Agra on Friday.

“It is important that we wake up because our environment is being destroyed. If we lose forests and land, we will all migrate. So we have to protect the environment,” he added.

According to him, the aim of the strategy is to raise awareness about the adoption of new lifestyles that will help combat global warming.

This strategy provides for the cooperation of regional organizations, the fifteen member states of ECOWAS, their partners and civil society actors.

It also aims to have a regional policy in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

According to the 2019 Climate Report, coastal erosion and erosion are particularly major challenges in West Africa.

About 56% of the beaches in Benin, C டிte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Togo are affected by erosion, and this phenomenon is set to increase.

Sea level rise is not the main cause, but is expected to increase the negative effects of climate change, among other factors, the report said.

The UN says the impact of climate change will also affect crops and food security.

Source: AFP