Western Sahara: Security Council meets amid ongoing war

The Security Council is due to discuss the situation in occupied Western Sahara on Wednesday, where hostilities between Morocco and the Polisario Front mark the 50th anniversary of its creation this year.

The meeting will be an opportunity for members to hear (in camera) statements from the personal envoys of UN Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura for Western Sahara and the head of the United Nations Organization for Self-Determination. In Western Sahara (MINURSO), Alexandre Ivanko, Referendum on the current situation in the Saharawi territories occupied by Morocco.

The human rights situation in the occupied Saharawi territories is alarming. The Secretary-General’s report of October 3, 2022, notes that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has been unable to conduct any missions to Western Sahara for the seventh consecutive year.

The report states that OHCHR continues to receive allegations of human rights violations committed by Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara.

De Mistura’s two-year presentation comes as fighting rages in occupied Western Sahara after the Moroccan army violated a ceasefire agreement in November 2020 by targeting defenseless Sahrawi civilians in El-Querkurat.

The Security Council meeting on Western Sahara celebrates the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro (Polisario Front) on 10 May.

