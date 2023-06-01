Whales are threatened by marine transportation of natural gas

A new international study has warned that marine transport linked to liquefied natural gas transport could endanger the survival of whales in the Pacific. Shipping associated with liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals currently being developed in Kidimat, northern British Columbia, could increase cetacean mortality from ship strikes in the area, a published study found.

The study predicts that 2 fin whales and 18 humpback whales, two species listed on the National Endangered Species List, lose their lives each year in collisions with ships. “Our study shows that when LNG traffic arrives, whale populations in the region will decline,” said Eric Keen, lead author of the paper and director of science at the North Coast Cetacean Society (NCCS), as quoted by Radio Canada.

In 2018, the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) estimated the number of humpback whales in British Columbia waters at over 4,000 mature individuals and in the case of fin whales at less than 1,000 mature individuals. The panel pointed out that these two cetacean species continue to be at risk, including from ship strikes.

The report points out that the main source of whale mortality risk comes from LNG Canada’s export terminal project, which is expected to significantly increase shipping in the region. The first cargo ships filled with liquefied natural gas, including the onshore gas connection pipeline, are expected to start leaving the Kitimat terminal from 2025. LNG Canada plans to export 26 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas each year, primarily to Asia.

The company estimates that 350 cargoes pass through the terminal every year. According to the study, the most effective mitigation measure is seasonal control of passages in sensitive areas. Reducing speed can reduce risks, especially in relation to collisions with larger vessels.

