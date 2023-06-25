What it will take to transform development finance

In a world plagued by rising temperatures, extreme weather and an increase in natural disasters, the urgency for decisive action against climate change and the threat of future pandemics has never been clearer. Both of these threats affect us all.

But countries between Cancer and Capricorn are currently experiencing four times more loss and damage than elsewhere – including the Caribbean and Pacific states, Latin America, Africa and parts of Asia where 40% of the world’s population lives.

To meet these daunting challenges, we need to build strong partnerships based on trust and respect. The global climate crisis can only be solved through global mobilization.

The Bridgetown Initiative, launched in Barbados last summer and recently renewed, calls on all of us to step up our efforts to prevent and respond to climate events and pandemics.

Invest now to avoid high costs later. The window is closing and we must act before irreversible damage is done to those least able to resist it.

Our mission is fourfold. We need to make the global financial system resilient to shocks. We must unlock private capital flows to accelerate climate change mitigation and medical research. We need to increase long-term, low-cost lending to governments so they can make their citizens, communities and countries more resilient to climate-related disasters and pandemics.

Finally, new non-debt sources must be found to finance post-disaster reconstruction. The Bridgetown Initiative proposes urgent reforms to the global financial framework to achieve these goals. It calls for a tripling of concessional loans and grants to the world’s poorest countries.

But we need to increase the availability and use of a resource that we can tap most easily: development bank capital. Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) have a unique role to play in the global task of preventing and responding to climate change and epidemics.

Institutions such as the European Investment Bank are already increasing climate-related funding to meet the 2025 targets set at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit.

Going forward, better integration with the broader public development banks — including national banks that collectively lend $2 trillion a year — could further improve the performance of existing loans. Economists Vera Songwe, Nicholas Stern and Amar Bhattacharya estimate that developing countries need an additional $350 billion a year at low cost to build resilience to climate and pandemic risks. This would require nearly three times the MDB credit given to the poor at present.

For this purpose, we need to make best use of all types of capital available in development banks. However, we also welcome initiatives aimed at redirecting allocations of special drawing rights from the International Monetary Fund (SDRs, the IMF’s reserve assets) to multilateral development banks, as this option is not accessible to all. They can increase their credit activities. This is an area where the EIB is actively engaged with countries such as Rwanda and Barbados.

We should also leverage the balance sheets of development banks by sharing and transferring risk, an area in which the EIP has great expertise.

However, to approach the goal of tripling lending for climate resilience, development banks will need more freed-up capital.

That’s why the renewed Bridgetown initiative also includes a call for multilateral development banks to raise an additional $100 billion.

To make the most of this capital, we need to modernize the system of allocation of support from MDBs.

While it is right for development banks to focus on the poorest countries, 70% of the world’s poor live in middle-income countries, which are currently ineligible for concessional or subsidized resources. Even worse, millions of people are now at risk of poverty as a result of climate disaster or epidemics.

We need new long-term, low-cost lending instruments that target investments to build the resilience of vulnerable people in middle-income countries without overhauling existing concessional arrangements.

This is why the EIB recently approved extending the tenure of loans to sovereign counterparties up to 30 years.

In today’s world characterized by global shocks, development banks must recognize the need for global initiatives to address poverty, climate change mitigation, biodiversity, early warning systems for natural disasters, as well as pandemic preparedness and response. Success requires sticking to the goal of poverty reduction and development, but moving beyond narrowly targeted programs.

The EIB fully supports these objectives and works towards their achievement in partnership with other MDBs. Following last year’s call to action at COP27, the MDB Climate Group is advocating for an approach that addresses resilience at the level of whole countries.

This means focusing on policies, investments and capacity-building activities that support the green transition according to a country’s priorities. Such an approach will help us move from a program of increasing climate finance to a comprehensive approach that emphasizes national and global outcomes.

Faced with the daunting challenges posed by climate change and pandemics, everyone – but especially Europeans and other proponents of the transition to net-zero emissions – must support expanded funding.

With its public interest model and capacity for innovation, the public development banking system can be a mechanism to help achieve common global goals. Unless our commitments under the Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement are met, the suffering of billions of people cannot be alleviated.

We can only achieve a sustainable future by reforming the financial system, increasing climate investment and listening to vulnerable states. Through our shared commitment to unity, equality and mutual respect, we must work together to make the transformative vision of the Bridgetown Initiative a reality.

Jody Mia Love Motley

Werner Hoyer, Prime Minister of Barbados and President of the European Investment Bank