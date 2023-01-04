When and how to follow the celebration – KTOTV

After the death of Benedict XVI, the Holy Season has announced the date for the funeral of Pope Emeritus. It will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:30 am, at Place Saint-Pierre. The ceremony will be presided over by Pope Francis. In accordance with the wishes of the Pope, the funeral will be simple,” notes Matteo Bruni, director of the press office of the Holy See, announcing a “holy but sober funeral” (I.Media).

The celebration will be historic, “never in the history of the Church has a pope buried his predecessor,” the Vatican Press Agency notes.

Broadcast KTO mass to follow Its antennaOn this site, on Network light And Son application.

A celebration book is available ICI.

The Office of Pontifical Celebrations specifies that the coffin will be buried where John Paul II rested before he was beatified. Unlike the funeral of a sitting pope, only two official representatives are announced by the Holy See: Germany, Joseph Ratzinger’s native country, and Italy, where he died.

On the evening of this funeral, the editorial staff offers you an appointment An exceptional Hors-les-Murs magazine At 8:35pm you can relive these particularly intense days with exclusive interviews with Benedict XVI’s traveling companions and reports from the heart of Bavaria and the Vatican.

His remains are on display in St. Peter’s Basilica

Earlier, His Holiness the Seer clarified that the remains of the Pope Emeritus are on display at St. Peter’s Basilica from Monday to Wednesday. For believers who want to gather there. On Monday, people can visit from 9 am to 7 pm and then on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 am to 7 pm. Until then, Benedict XVI is resting at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where no official visit or public prayer is on the agenda.