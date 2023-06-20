When France responds to Algeria with a “threat passage” against it in the Algerian national anthem

Hipabres-Rabat

A presidential decree published in the Algerian Official Journal on May 21, 2023 changed the situation in which the Algerian national anthem Qassaman (“We swear”) must be played in a shortened verse or in its full five verses. Edition..

As a result, the French government expressed its annoyance with the Algerian authorities for allowing the “threatening passage” against France to be included in their national anthem.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in an interview given to the “LCE” channel, wondered about the reasons that prompted Algeria to take this step, saying that “the clip has become irrelevant to the current circumstances.”

The head of French diplomacy pointed out that “he understands the general historical context in which the passage was written, linked to the period of war between Algeria and France during the colonial period”.

The “threat passage” that is currently the subject of controversy between Algeria and France is one of the main parts of the Algerian national anthem, adapted from Algeria’s “Kassamane”, composed in 1955 by the poet and ardent independence activist Moufti Zakaria and adopted in 1963. , a few months after independence, let alone cite another country in the world, let alone attack it.

A verse directly aimed at France: “O France! The orchard season was over and we closed it like closing a book. O France! The day has come for you to be accountable. Be prepared! Here is our answer. Judgment, our revolution will deliver it, because we have decided that Algeria must live.

Minister Catherine Colonna’s statements are the first official French response to Algerian authorities’ decision to maintain a “threat path” towards France while the anthem is played during official demonstrations and celebrations.