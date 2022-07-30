While America is in the lead

Between Morocco and the United States, relations are centuries old and the partnership is strategic. Common values ​​and interests and the same commitment to service for peace, security and prosperity drive both partners. It is this perspective that favors the historic recognition in 2020 by this international power and an influential member of the UN Security Council, of Morocco’s full and complete sovereignty, including its southern provinces. . A turning point that shows the way.

With this major decision, which only translates to the persistence of Washington’s support for a compromise solution based on the Moroccan autonomy plan, the United States confirms that a final solution to this artificial conflict will be reached. It goes through a credible political solution put on the table by the kingdom in 2007.

Similar to the position of the majority of the international community, this unwavering support means that politics can only exist on the Moroccan autonomy initiative within the framework of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

H.M. Thanks to active and active diplomacy under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, other influential countries followed the American example by giving firm support to the solution proposed by Morocco.

Spain, Germany, Romania, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Serbia and Hungary, to mention only the latter, have declared their support for the Moroccan project as the only serious and credible solution. They join the majority of Arab and African countries who actively support and have always supported the project of autonomy under Morocco’s sovereignty.

For the United States, regardless of the administration in the White House, Democrat or Republican, the key aspect of the position on the Sahara issue is stability.

The Biden administration did not fail in this tradition by reaffirming, through the voices of top officials from various branches of government, that Morocco’s proposed autonomy bid is “serious, credible and realistic.”

The US State Department noted that “the United States continues to view the autonomy plan presented by Morocco as serious, credible and realistic”, and as an approach to meet the aspirations of the people of the region. Document.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the visit of US diplomatic chief Anthony Blinken to Morocco last March, Washington expressed its support for Staffan de Mistura, the personal envoy of United Nations Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura. Political process on the problem of the Sahara, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The same position was reaffirmed in a joint statement endorsing the Morocco-US strategic dialogue, co-chaired by the Minister of State, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Unlike Algeria, which created the separatist group “Polisario”, armed and financed to maintain instability in the region by resisting any political consequences, Morocco continues its connection with the political process, in accordance with United Nations resolutions. The latest resolution, resolution 2602, calls for a “realistic, practical, durable and compromise-based” political solution to the territorial dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

By renewing matching aid to the Moroccan Sahara, the U.S. Congress also sanctifies the precedent of the autonomy program.

The report, which accompanies the U.S. budget bill, renews U.S. matching aid to Morocco after it was signed into law this year by President Joe Biden and adopted by Congress, a legislative branch combining the House of Representatives and the Senate. Sahara

The statement linking this legislation clearly reaffirms Washington’s position in favor of a process carried out under the auspices of the United Nations in favor of a compromise political solution to this territorial issue maintained by the Algerian regime.

In Washington, there is clear support for a credible, serious and realistic solution to this artificial conflict, forcing it to comply with the parameters of Security Council resolutions that include the precursor to the Moroccan autonomy initiative.

Bar Omar Achi (MAP)