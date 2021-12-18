WHO approves Covovax, an Indian anti-cow vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved the Indian anti-cow vaccine Covovax, which is manufactured under a US pharmaceutical manufacturer’s license and facilitates vaccine access in poorer countries.

The vaccine is “manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under the license of (American) Novovacs and is part of Kovacs’ portfolio (International Organization for the Distribution of Anti-Govt Vaccines, Editor’s Note). The report said.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to protect against severe forms and deaths caused by SARS-COV-2, despite the emergence of new variants,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, who is in charge of access to drugs at the WHO.

He pointed out that the approval should “make it easier for poor countries to access vaccines, of which 10% of the population in 41 countries have not been vaccinated, while 98% of countries have not yet reached 40%”.

The WHO has set a target of 40% of the population of all countries being vaccinated by the end of this year.

This vaccine requires two doses and can be stored in commercial refrigerators at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees.

It uses a technology that is different from the technology used for the vaccines that are already widely recognized in the world. This is called a “subunit” vaccine, which is based on proteins that stimulate the immune system, without viruses.

It combines the anti-covagin vaccines of Indian Bharat Biotech, Pfizer-Biotech, Moderna, Astra Geneca (WHO has two AZ vaccines, one of which is made in India), Johnson & Johnson, Sinoform and Sinovac. Approvals.

The WHO expert panel on immunization has not yet detailed the age at which the vaccine is recommended.

Covovax is derived from Nuvaxovid, and its marketing approval has been submitted to the European Pharmaceutical Agency, which is due to make a decision next week.

WHO approval facilitates international recognition of the vaccine and, in particular, UN agencies and the Covax organization – created to facilitate vaccine access in poorer countries – to use it.