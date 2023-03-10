Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses? – DW – 03/10/2023

Thursday evening (09.03) a murder during a prayer of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg At least eight people were killed, including the gunman, who committed suicide after the attack.

Four men, two women and a seven-month-old fetus and its mother were injured. All victims were German citizens. Among the many injured, some were between life and death. This has been clarified by the German police who held a press conference This Friday.

The Had the nearby police not rushed to end the bloodbath, the death toll would have been much higher.

Police were able to quickly intervene at the scene, but the number of people was overwhelming Image: Christian Karisius/dpa/Image Alliance

Police mobilized nearly a thousand agents in the operation to provide the final elements of the investigation. The alleged attacker, Philip F, is 35 years old. He is not related to the victims.

l’The man was a part of this congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and he left it almost a year and a half ago, but it is not known whether this was of his own volition or he was expelled from the community.

Movement approved by Govt

In Germany, Jehovah’s Witnesses number nearly 1,70,000 faithful. Worldwide, there are more than eight million.

After years of legal battles, the movement was recognized by the German government, despite criticism of sectarian variations, condemning authoritarian structures in which no criticism is allowed, and worthy of recognition as being under surveillance in many countries.

Witnesses consider themselves Christians but have their own translation of the Bible. In short, faith is based on the fact that only they will be saved when the end of the world called Armageddon occurs. This will be followed by the establishment of heaven on earth under the leadership of a world government of believers.

Thursday evening religious services were held in this building Image: Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

Disturbing elements

Their places of worship are called Rajya Mandras. Germany, like Hamburg, where the shooting took place, has nearly 900.

According to investigation, there is no threat to this panchayat.

But the alleged killer “developed a grudge against members of religious congregations, particularly Jehovah’s Witnesses, and his former employer,” police said.

And finally, one last disturbing aspect: an anonymous letter to the police in January Philip F. He may be suffering from a mental illness, but he refuses to consult a specialist.