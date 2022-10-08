Who was awarded this year?

► Friday October 7: Nobel Peace Prize for Belarusian Ales Byaliatsky, Russian NGO and Ukrainian CCL

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to three representatives of civil societies in Eastern Europe, Belarusian activist Ales Belyatsky, the Russian NGO Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honor three great champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in three neighboring countries: Belarus, Russia and Ukraine”said its president, Berit Reiss-Anderson.

The Nobel committee has called on Belarus to release activist and co-winner Ales Peliatsky.

► Thursday, October 6: Nobel Literature for French Annie Ernaux

The Swedish Academy has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to French author Anne Ernaux. 82-year-old writer receives prize “With courage and clinical acuity she explores roots, distances and the collective constraints of personal memory”The Nobel jury explained.

His work, marked mainly by autobiographical narratives, has won him several prizes, including the Renaud in 1984.la place”The Marguerite-Duras and François Mauriac Prizes in 2008 and the European Strega Prize in 2016 “years” Or the Marguerite Yoursenaor Prize in 2017 for all her work.

She became the 17th woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, and the 16th French winner since the prestigious awards were established in 1901.

Through an essentially autobiographical work, Anne Erneaux creates a remarkable radiography of a woman’s intimacy as it evolves with the upheavals of French society from the post-war period.

► Wednesday October 5: Second Nobel for an American chemist

They opened two new areas of modern chemistry: The 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was crowned Wednesday. Dane Morton Meldel, American Caroline Berdozzi and fellow countryman Barry Sharpless. reward for all three”+Click chemistry+ and development of bioorthogonal chemistry“, the jury announced in its verdict.

A rare event Barry SharplessThe 81-year-old is the fifth person to win the Nobel Prize twice. He had already won the Chemistry Prize in 2001 for his discoveries on the technique of asymmetric catalysis.

Who are the previous four? French of Polish descent Marie CurieNobel Prize in Physics 1903 and Chemistry 1911, Americans John Bardeen (Physics 1956 and 1972) and Linus Pauling (Chemistry 1954 and Peace 1962), as well as British Frederick Sanger (Chemistry 1958 and 1980).

California-based American researcher and 58-year-old Dane Morten Meldahl of the University of Copenhagen was crowned for his pioneering work in “”.Click Chemistry“, a new form of binding molecules.

This is particularly useful for drug therapies, mapping DNA or creating new substances.

American Caroline Bertozzi, 55, is hallowed for the discovery of biosynthetic chemistry, a chemical reaction that can be initiated in an organism, but without disturbing or changing its chemical nature.

Cited in this year’s Favorites, his discoveries have opened up ways to improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments in particular.

In science, Nobel committees opened the ball on Monday by awarding the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology to Swede Svante Pabo, the father of Denisovan man and the discoverer of Neanderthal man’s DNA.

On Tuesday, the Franco-Austro-American trio formed by Alain Aspect, Anton Zeilinger and John Glaser, pioneers of the revolutionary mechanism, “Quantum entanglement“Nobel Laureate in Physics.

► Tuesday, October 4: In Physics, a joint prize

The Nobel Prize in Physics was crowned on Tuesday Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John Glaser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger, three pioneers of the revolutionary methods of quantum physics. “Three septuagenarians are rewarded for their discoveries.Quantum entanglement“, a mechanism by which two quantum particles, regardless of the distance between them, are perfectly entangled with each other, the Nobel jury announced.

The demonstration of this astonishing property has paved the way for new technologies in quantum computing and ultra-secure communications, or ultra-sensitive quantum sensors that allow extremely precise measurements such as gravity in the atmosphere.

reward for all three”His experiments with entangled photons established violations of Bell’s inequalities and pioneered quantum computing.“According to the Nobel jury.

“Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have each performed groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave as a single unit even if they are separated.“, he explains.

This chaotic dynamics is predicted by quantum theory. Yet even Albert Einstein didn’t believe it: two initially fused particles (like twins) can behave similarly at a distance, keeping the identity of their common past.

Affiliated with the French University of Paris-Saclay, Alain Aspect is 75 years oldJan Glaser 79 and Anton Zeilinger 77 from the University of Vienna.

► Monday October 3: A Swedish doctor reward

The Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology was awarded to Sweden on Monday Svante Pabo, 67, Sequencing of the Neanderthal genome and the foundations of paleogenomics. “By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominids, his discoveries have provided the basis for exploring what makes us humans such unique beings.“, greeted the jury.

“The genetic differences between Homo sapiens and our now-extinct close relatives were unknown until identified through the work of Papo.“, the Nobel committee added in its conclusion.

Svante Pääbo discovered that there was an exchange of genes between these now-extinct hominins and Homo sapiens. This ancient gene flow has a physiological impact on modern humans, for example affecting how our immune system responds to infections.

His father, Sune Bergstrom, also received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1982.