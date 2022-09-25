Will Israel sell its Spider air defense system to Morocco?

In mid-summer Israel agreed to a request from the United Arab Emirates and said it would supply them with a Spider system made by Israeli defense company Rafale Advanced Defense Systems. Reuters. Morocco, one of the Arab countries that has normalized its relations, could be the next client. Since the rapprochement between the two countries, Rabat has increased its orders for Israeli weapons. In 2021, Israel’s first general aviation group (civilian and military) acquired the “Harop” drone and the Barak MX anti-aircraft system from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The panic that grips Algeria has cut ties with its eastern neighbors.

The Spyder (Surface-to-Air Python and Derby) is an Israeli-designed anti-aircraft weapon system based on the Tatra or Mercedes truck chassis. It consists of two types of surface-to-air missiles, Python 4 and Derby. The Spyder is “capable of engaging aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones and precision-guided munitions at short ranges and at low and medium altitudes”. It can protect “fixed targets as well as moving targets. It is also equipped against chemical and biological threats.