Will King Mohammed VI travel to Algiers to attend the 31st Arab League summit?

Kiosk360. King Mohammed VI will attend the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria on November 1 and 2. At least this is what “Jeune Afrique” magazine believes, but this press review was taken from “Asharq Al-Awsat” newspaper.

Are we headed for a quagmire in Moroccan-Algerian relations, or at least a lull in the escalation the Algerian side has been imposing in recent months on relations between the two neighboring Maghreb giants?

This hypothesis was put forward by the African journal published in Paris. Young AfricaIn a publication published on its site on Monday, September 12, it announced that “the Moroccan sovereign will personally participate in the summit of the Arab League to be held in Algiers on November 1 and 2.”

The visit “could usher in an entirely new climate of détente between Morocco and its Algerian neighbours”. young africa, He learned from well-informed sources that on the instructions of the highest Moroccan authorities, contacts have been established with several Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, etc.). King Mohammed VI will personally attend the Algiers summit.

The same information about the presence of King Mohammed VI at the Algiers summit and consultations with the Gulf countries appeared in the columns of an Arab newspaper published in London on September 12. Asharq Al-Awsad, It cites “official diplomatic sources”.

Arab media recall that the last time a Moroccan sovereign attended an Arab summit was in Algiers in 2005 under Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Algeria, which wants to organize the next Arab League summit, especially on the “symbolic date” of November 1, can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the Moroccan king will enhance the 31st summit with his presence. .

As for Algeria, the Moroccan bloc seemed strongly opposed to hosting the next Arab summit at home, with this announcement of the presence of King Mohammed VI. Actually, the same Young Africa ThatAsharq al-Awsad The presence in Algiers of the leaders of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, at the highest level, clearly suggests that Morocco is dependent. Rabat “will have taken steps to encourage the leaders of these states to participate at the highest level in this summit to ensure its success”.

While awaiting the response of the Moroccan sovereign to the invitation that President Abdelmadjid Debon will soon send through his envoy, Algerian Minister of Justice Abdelrachid Tébé, Young Africa “Whether the royal visit marks the beginning of a new era in relations between Rabat and Algiers,” he wonders. It is certain that the ball is in Algeria’s court, to which King Mohammed VI has not stopped extending the arms of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and effective cooperation among neighbors.