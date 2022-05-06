With Karine Jean-Pierre, a black and lesbian woman becomes the voice of the White House for the first time



“I’re all that Donald Trump hates,” Karine Jean-Pierre said in 2018. Appointed spokeswoman for the White House on Thursday, she was the first black and outspoken lesbian to honor the post, which was exposed with fear.

The White House said in a statement that it would replace Zen Zaki, who has been vice – president since May 13, with Joe Biden proud of the appointment.

The Democrats praise the “experience, skill and honesty” of his future “press secretary”.

At this point “she will be the first black and obviously LGBTQ + woman”, Jen Psaki, who tweeted for her part, said from the beginning that she would surrender during the order: “She will give voice to many and allow many big dreams.”

Kareen-Jean-Pierre shares the life of a CNN journalist who has a daughter.

According to the American media, the outgoing spokesperson will gradually join the MSNBC channel.

Number two, Karen Jean-Pierre has already appeared on stage several times, on the glorious blue background of the “James S. Brady Press Briefing Room” aired, for the most dangerous rehearsal of the White House’s daily press conference. Endless live and disconnected advertising.

Before him, there was only one other black woman, Judy Smith, who in 1991 served as White House spokeswoman under President George HW Bush.

– American Dream –

Born in Martinique to Haitian parents who later emigrated to the United States, he worked in two campaigns for Barack Obama (2008 and 2012), before joining his team at Joe Biden’s White House in 2020.

Karen Jean-Pierre has often explained how crucial her family’s journey to the iconic “American Dream” was to her life.

He grew up in New York, where his father worked as a taxi driver and his mother as a housekeeper. It was in this city that he graduated from the prestigious Columbia University before taking his first steps in politics and later became a figure in the federal world.

A new White House spokeswoman is campaigning to break down prejudices based on mental health: she described being sexually abused during her childhood and suffering from depression.

In a book published in 2019, he talked about “the pressure for growing success in an immigrant family.”

“The pressure was so great, my sense of failure was so strong, I thought my family would be better off without me. I tried to kill myself,” Karen Jean-Pierre said in a post on the MSNBC channel, for which she worked as a consultant.

“My journey to being accepted and accepted by those I love is not easy, but it’s worth it. Wherever you are, I see you, we see you, we celebrate you,” he wrote on Twitter in June 2021, referring to Kay Pride.