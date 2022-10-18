World Food Day celebrated – AgriMaroc.ma

World Food Day Celebration.

The celebration was themed “Leave No One Behind: Improving Productivity, Nutrition, Environment and Livelihoods”.

40 years of fruitful collaboration between the Kingdom of Morocco and FAO

As part of the World Food Day (WFD) celebrations, the Minister of Agriculture, Marine Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forestry, Mr. Mohamed Sadiki, FAO Representative in Morocco Mr. With Jean SENAHOUN presiding on Tuesday. On October 18, 2022 in Rabat, the official ceremony to celebrate the day.

Like the countries of the international community, the Kingdom of Morocco celebrates World Food Day every year at the invitation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Hungry and guaranteed healthy food for all, no one left behind.

This day’s setting represents 40Th The anniversary of the fruitful collaboration between the Kingdom of Morocco and FAO is under the theme “Leave no one behind: improving production, nutrition, environment and living conditions”; Sustainable development highlights the importance of sustainable and holistic solutions to promote inclusive economic growth, the fight against inequality and the greater resilience of people to climate change.

The WFD 2022 celebration is a rallying call to reflect current global challenges such as pandemics, conflicts, climate change, rising prices and international tensions and offers ideas to help the disadvantaged to secure food security and quality nutrition. .

The recommendations resulting from this seminar are of particular interest to enrich discussions on strategies to address climate change and to mobilize solidarity and collective action to build a sustainable world with enough nutritious food for all.

The meeting was also an opportunity to present the FAO Program on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS), which aims to identify, support and globally conserve traditional agricultural systems and their livelihoods, associated agricultural biodiversity, natural and knowledge and cultural systems. All over the world.

The seminar was attended by several ambassadors, national and international technical and financial partners, private sector experts, government institutions, research and training institutes and officials of central and regional ministries.

MAPM