World leaders have congratulated President Erdogan on his re-election

AA / Ankara / Burak Bir and Beisa Pinnur Tonmes

The leaders of Qatar, Hungary, Somalia and Pakistan were among the first heads of state and government to congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his second-round victory in the presidential election.

“My dear brother, I congratulate you on your success and I wish you success in your new term and I wish you to achieve what you want in terms of progress and prosperity of the fraternal Turkish people,” said Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. Al Thani on his Twitter account.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak also praised Erdogan, saying he looked forward to working to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

“Turkey’s stability is important for Europe, and it will play a key role in achieving peace in Ukraine,” he added on Twitter.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also congratulated President Erdogan on his “undeniable election victory”.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s office tweeted, “Congratulations to our sister and friend Turkiev.”

“Congratulations to my brother, President @RTERDerdogan, on his excellent re-election!” Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre added: “This demonstrates the trust and support of your leadership. The relations between our two brotherly countries will grow. We will grow stronger and our countries will prosper.”

** A world leader whose politics revolves around public service

In a congratulatory message, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif described Erdogan as “one of the few leaders in the world whose politics centers on public service.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Erdogan on his re-election by phone and invited him to visit the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Shtayye congratulated the Turkish president and people for “election victory”.

Meanwhile, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dibbeh said Erdogan’s victory was a testament to the people’s renewed faith in his successful programs and policies.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated President Erdogan and the Turkish nation on their electoral victory.

During a telephone conversation with President Erdogan, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent his greetings to the Turkish president.

Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic congratulated Erdogan and wished bilateral relations continued progress.

Georgia’s president, Irakli Garipanvili, congratulated his “best friend” Erdogan on his “re-election as the president of Turkey”.

“We look forward to strengthening ties of friendship and strategic partnership,” he said on Twitter.

** A “Historic Victory

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Todic congratulated Erdogan on his “historic victory” in the country’s first two rounds of elections.

“The voters have re-elected you as the leader of the country! This decision of the voters is important not only for the Republic of Turkey, but for the whole world!” He said on Twitter.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Deboun was among the leaders who congratulated the Turkish president on his “successful” re-election.

Malta’s diplomatic chief also congratulated the Turkish president on his re-election. Ian Borg said on Twitter: “Congratulations to President @RTERdogan on his important victory. I wish the Turkish government every success in building a better future for its people.”

Erdogan is leading the second round with 53.41% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 46.59% of the vote with 75.42% of the vote, Supreme Election Commission (YSK) head Ahmet Yener said.

More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens are registered to vote, of which more than 1.92 million have already voted at polling stations abroad.

About 192,000 ballot boxes were available to voters across Turkey.

On May 14, no candidate received the 50% required to be elected in the first round, paving the way for a second round of the presidential election, although Erdogan came out on top with 49.52% of the vote. On that day, Erdogan’s electoral coalition also won a majority of seats in parliament.

*Translated from English by Mourad Belhaj

Only part of the dispatches that Anadolu Agency broadcasts to its subscribers through the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) are broadcast in abbreviated form on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



