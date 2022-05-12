The Govt-19 epidemic is not over yet… It has killed more than 6 million people worldwide since it began to spread in December 2019 and has destabilized the world economy.

North Korea has confirmed the presence of the Kovit-19 virus in its territory.

So, to look to the future, to look to the future, a meeting is being held today under the leadership of the United States, Germany, the G7 and Senegal, the African Union.

Vaccine production in Africa is under threat today due to the lack of vaccine candidates. The project, set in South Africa, aimed at producing 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson anti – Govt-19 vaccine, is almost at a standstill. On the African continent, 15% of adults are vaccinated, which is far from the 70% target set by the World Health Organization.

In Senegal, Institute Pastor de Dagger has been heavily involved in the fight against Govt-19 on the continent. Dr. Usman Fay, head of the company’s virology department, believes the summit will be an opportunity to “promote the vaccine.”

Listen or read Usman Fey’s interview with Carol Asin:

It is still important to promote the vaccine, to ensure that it can be vaccinated in any African country. Now, it is arguable that intoxicants of choice runs the taste in Indian cuisine.

HIV in South Africa

The Institute Pastor is at the forefront of the fight against Govt-19, and you, Dr. Usman Fay, are one of the pillars of this struggle. How do you organize yourself to screen as many people as possible?

While there are not yet laboratories on an African scale capable of making diagnoses, there are trained laboratories from various African countries. Now, when it came down to it, in fact, we organized ourselves so that we could screen more people here by increasing our capabilities as we go.

There is laboratory work, but there is surveillance work and, in addition, precautionary work. Now, the second thing is, when we actually saw the virus develop, we saw the appearance of the differences. It is necessary to set up this system to monitor all variations that may occur in order to effectively consider preventive measures.

In January 2022, schoolgirls in Uganda, a suburb of Kampala

Precisely in this case, the sorting of samples is more complicated in the African continent due to the lack of mechanisms. In your opinion, how to change this trend?

We are starting to change that. We started small things to make available small devices called MinIons. Today, there are many countries with this ability, so we start tracking them down. We can be given reactions because that too is a challenge that we have to manage.

The Madiba project, which aims to produce 300 million doses of the vaccine on the continent each year? These vaccines are made in Africa for Africans. Is there any progress in this project?

Currently, we are in the process of setting up somewhat, and the goal we have set for ourselves is to start production by the end of this year. Of course, this also includes the cove, but it can take Other vaccines.