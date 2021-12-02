Worldwide, more than 3.8 million cases and 47,500 deaths were reported last week

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that more than 3.8 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide and 47,500 deaths were linked to the new corona virus worldwide last week, with the weekly incidence of Covit-19 cases reaching the plateau a week.

“With nearly 3.8 million new confirmed cases reported, this number remains the same as the previous week,” the UN World Health Organization said in its latest epidemiological bulletin (week 22-28 November 2021).

However, the number of new weekly deaths in the last seven days has dropped by 10% compared to the previous week, with the WHO reporting more than 47,500 new deaths.

New weekly deaths fell by 36% and 8% in the United States and the eastern Mediterranean, respectively, and increased by 26% and 7% in Southeast Asia and Africa, respectively. The death toll in the European and Western Pacific regions was the same as the previous week.

In pollution, new weekly cases in Africa, the Western Pacific and Europe increased by 93%, 24% and 7%, respectively. According to the WHO, the increase in epidemics in the African region was “due to the volume announcement of antigen tests by South Africa last week, so trends should be explained with caution”.

At the same time, the United States and Southeast Asia saw a decline of 24% and 11%, respectively. The incidence of cases in the eastern Mediterranean was consistent, with figures similar to the previous week.

Under these conditions, the United States reported the highest number of new cases (464,800 new cases; a decrease of 31%), Germany (406,754 new cases; 22% increase), the United Kingdom (304,374 new cases; an 8% increase), and Russia (239,215 new cases; 8% decrease) and France (190,402 new cases; 62% increase).

Overall, the European continent continues to report an increase in cases since the beginning of October 2021. More than 2.6 million new cases were reported this week, up 7% from the previous week.

According to the WHO, 23 (38%) of the 61 countries in the region reported an increase of more than 10% in new weekly cases. But one-third of all new cases are pursued by three countries: Germany (406,754 new cases; an increase of 22%), the United Kingdom (304,374 new cases; an 8% increase) and Russia (239,215 new cases) an 8% decrease).