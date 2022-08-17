Zelensky and President Erdoğan to meet at the UN Arrival of S.G

AA / Right Uruk

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday, where he will participate in a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey to evaluate the recently concluded grain deal, his spokesman said on Twitter.

The purpose of the visit is to expand the activities of the established mechanism for exporting Ukrainian grain to world markets, with the aim of addressing global food insecurity.

Antonio Guterres will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. He is also scheduled to visit the port city of Odessa to see progress in grain transportation.

After the trilateral meeting in Lviv, Guterres will visit Istanbul on August 20 to inspect the joint coordination center created under the landmark agreement.

The leaders will also discuss measures to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomatic means, the Türkiye Presidency’s Communications Directorate said.

On July 22, Istanbul, Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to reopen three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, blocked by the war between Russia and Ukraine, to export Ukrainian grain. .

To oversee the process, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, with representatives from the three countries and the UN, was officially opened on July 27, enabling ships to safely transport food and fertilizers through merchants.

Around 25 vessels carrying grain and wheat have left Ukrainian ports under the agreement since the first voyage on August 1.

*Translated from English by Mourad Belhaj



