Zlecaf: New Versatile Mission of the African Development Club at Côte d’Ivoire

The Atijarivafa Bank Group’s Club Africa Development Code de Ivory and Society Ivoryen de Bank (SIP) recently organized in digital form in Abidjan, encircling the concept of “African Continental Free Trade Zone (ZLECAF) and a multifaceted manufacturing mat”. In Code de Ivory ”.

Organized in digital form with the health environment in mind, the edition was built around three features, namely two panels, SMEs, handicrafts and informal sector implementation, led by Ivory Minister Felix Anoble and BtoB Networking to promote networking sessions. With more than 200 African business leaders. Mauna Kadri, Director, Africa Development Club (CAT), said: Operates on Côte d’Ivoire and is powered by SIB. According to Ms. Kadir, the purpose of this work is to provide businesses, especially Ivorian companies, with the opportunity to build partnerships, promote business flows between them, link Ivorian SMEs with others, and stimulate trade between Africa. Growth opportunities offered by the free trade area.

