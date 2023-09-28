Major appliances cost a pretty penny, but you can often get them at a much lower price during certain times of the year. Sales occur around holidays like Black Friday and back-to-school, and manufacturers will reduce prices on older models right before or after new ones are released.

Go Early

Appliances are expensive, so you should always look for deals. If you’re a homeowner who needs to upgrade old appliances or are looking to save on an essential purchase, Black Friday is one of the best times of year to buy a large appliance.

Appliance manufacturers roll out new models in September and October, so stores often discount the previous year’s models to clear out inventory and make room for the latest offerings. This is the time to buy large appliances like refrigerators, freezers, and stoves at a discounted price. Black Friday is a great day to score discounts on large appliances. However, some of the best sales can begin a month or two before these holidays, during which retailers will drop prices to attract customers. Also, shopping at Macy’s Black Friday Deals may help you avoid crowded store aisles and find better deals. In addition, using a tool to compare pricing before buying online can ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Know What You Want

When you shop for appliances, it’s easy to get distracted by new bells and whistles. But those extra features can often add up to more cost and may not be worth it for your household needs. Consider the types of things you plan to do with the appliance and how often. It’s also a good idea to have a budget in mind and document the dimensions of your home to ensure the appliance will fit.

If you want to buy a large appliance, such as an oven or refrigerator, you can save even more by purchasing them in a bundle. Several retailers offer discounted packages for these large appliances during the holidays and year-round.

It’s also a good idea to know which local stores stock specific brands and models of appliances and who offers delivery and installation services. This way, you can research ahead of time and compare prices with other retailers to find the best deals.

Know Where to Shop

There are two camps for Black Friday shopping: those who love it and those who get a shiver down their spine whenever they hear “Black Friday.” But regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, most shoppers like to save money.

While home appliances are only sometimes on the list of must-have purchases, they can be a great addition to any home if purchased during a sale season.

Retailers often release their ad circulars a month or more before the actual sales day, giving customers time to plan and shop for what they want. In addition, online stores are often a good source of deals on large appliances. Check prices across different browsers since some sites change prices based on your browser. The same goes for in-store shopping; prices can vary from store to store.

Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for a Discount

Black Friday isn’t just for big-ticket items; it also offers discounts on small appliances such as microwaves, mini-fridges, and space heaters. These appliances are often more affordable in smaller sizes and with fewer bells and whistles than their larger counterparts. The back-to-school shopping season can be another good time to shop for home appliances since students will buy new refrigerators, freezers, and microwaves to stock their dorm or apartment kitchens.

It’s important to remember that the best time of year for appliance deals varies by model and brand. Major home appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers tend to have the largest discounts on their oldest models following the Consumer Electronics Show in January and February. Other times of the year when large appliances go on sale include Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Maytag Month, which features rebates on select models. The last days of the month also provide opportunities to nab good appliance deals since retailers are eager to meet their sales quotas. You can even save by purchasing your appliances online, which allows you to avoid crowds and haggle over prices with the retailer.

Don’t Forget About Year-Old Models

When a major appliance like a washer, dryer, or refrigerator breaks, it can be frustrating, especially around holidays. But it doesn’t have to be. Major appliances are expensive, but retailers can offer discounts worth the wait if you know where to look.

Home appliances often drop in price before and after a manufacturer releases the newest model. This is the same for electronics, so if you’re willing to buy last year’s model instead of this year’s, you can save hundreds of dollars.

You can also score better deals by buying appliance bundles. Retailers frequently offer larger rebates when you purchase appliances in groups, such as a kitchen appliance set. Other savings come from purchasing floor models, which have a slightly used tag but are otherwise identical to new products and often don’t have any significant drawbacks beyond fingerprints or the occasional scratch.